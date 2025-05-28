Free dog adoptions today at Fulton County Animal Services

ATLANTA — Dozens of dogs at Fulton County Animal Services are in danger and must find a home, permanent or temporary, this week.

The county shelter is offering free dog adoptions today.

The shelter was already over capacity of 375 dogs when many more came in on Tuesday on a court impound order.

That order dictates that the dogs brought in on Tuesday must stay, meaning others have to go.

LifeLine Animal Project, which operates the shelter, needs to adopt out or find foster homes for 73 dogs to keep from euthanizing healthy dogs.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Not only are adoptions free today, May 28, but Free Dog Fridays resumed on May 6, continuing through August 29.

The basic fee for dog adoption at the shelter is $85. But with everything that is included with the free adoptions - spay/neuter, microchipping, all required vaccinations, heartworm testing, dewormer, and flea/tick prevention, you get a $200 value absolutely free.

The county shelter is located at 1251 Fulton Industrial Blvd. NW in Atlanta.

They are open between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. today.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group