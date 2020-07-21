FreakNik music festival to turn into 10 drive-in style concerts

FILE: Less than a week after announcing the return of FreakNik and the event’s expansion to three days, the music festival is looking for a new home. (PHOTO: STEVE SCHAEFER / The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
By: WSBTV.com News Staff
Updated: July 21, 2020 - 4:34 PM

ATLANTA — FreakNik is getting another makeover, this time as a series of 10 drive-in theater style concerts.

The location and exact dates are still being planned, but the target is to launch the shows over Labor Day weekend and continue through November. Fans will be able to either attend a socially distanced show in their cars or watch at home via Livestream, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

The music festival has had a number of setbacks this year. It had to change its location from Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood to Morris Brown College.

FreakNik then changed the dates of the festival because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

FreakNik promoter and organizer Carlos Neal told the AJC that refunds are currently unavailable because “artists we paid to perform are unwilling to return our deposits.”

Information for this story from Melissa Ruggieri with the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

