Former Alpharetta police officer faces child porn charges

ATLANTA - A former metro Atlanta police officer faces several child pornography charges.
Forsyth County deputies arrested Arthur Handley Jr., 42, last Monday.
Deputies charged him after they searched his home and computers.
Officials say Handley worked for law enforcement agencies in Smyrna, Albany, and as a police officer in Alpharetta before he resigned in 2016.
