Former Atlanta Falcons star Warrick Dunn surprises new homeowner with furniture, down payment

ATLANTA — A single mother of two became a homeowner Tuesday thanks to Atlanta Habitat for Humanity and Warwick Dunn Charities.

Nique was greeted at her new home by Atlanta Falcons legend Warrick Dunn in the driveway, who delivered a big surprise - $10,000 worth of furnishings from Aaron’s and a $5,000 down payment assistance check.

While the new home was financed through Habitat for Humanity, Aaron’s provided home furnishings, turning an empty shell into a ready-to-move-in home.

This is the 62nd homeowner in metro Atlanta, and 220th homeowner across the country, assisted by Warrick Dunn Charities, the former NFL star’s nonprofit organization that helps single parents achieve their goal of first-time home ownership.

