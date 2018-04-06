0 City of Atlanta employee accused of pulling gun during road rage incident

ATLANTA - A city of Atlanta employee has been arrested and charged with simple assault after authorities say she pulled out a gun during a road rage confrontation earlier this year in Buckhead.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Department said Sarah Pirzad did not point the gun at the driver during the incident, but because she had a gun present during the Feb. 22 confrontation, it was considered a threat.

Pirzad told Channel 2’s Audrey Washington that the allegation is false and that she's the victim.

"I want people to know that I'm here to generally help the city," Pirzad said Friday.

According to Pirzad, the incident happened at her apartment complex.

"A lady was blocking traffic to an entryway," she said.

Pirzad said she honked her horn and the woman didn't move, so she honked again.

She said the woman then drove into the garage, but minutes later, an argument ensued.

That's when Pirzad said she pulled out her gun for protection.

Washington asked Pirzad if she pointed the gun.

"No," she said.

Pirzad said a police report was taken and she went home. She said it wasn't until she called 911 about a separate issue with her car on Tuesday that she learned there was a warrant out for her arrest.

"I'm very attentive of people and my surroundings," she said. "I don't (have a temper). I am very patient, which I was that day with the woman who was blocking traffic."

Channel 2 Action News has learned that Pirzad was arrested for a similar incident in 2011.

Her attorney said that case was dismissed, and he believes the same will happen with this charge.

"She was exercising her Second Amendment right to carry her weapon. She never pointed it or threatened anybody," Maha Americani said.

Pirzad said she'll continue to fight to clear her name.

"I'm not here to make problems for anybody. I am here for improvement," she said.

