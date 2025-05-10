First woman to run in Boston Marathon visiting Atlanta

ATLANTA — One of the most well-known women in running is visiting Atlanta this weekend for a race.

The moment that the race director of the Boston Marathon attacked runner Katherine Switzer in 1967 has become iconic.

She persevered and completed the race, and in doing so became the first woman in history to officially run the Boston Marathon.

Her race number, 261, resonated with women around the world.

“Who would ever have imagined that an official attacking me in the Boston Marathon and trying to rip off my bib number, 261, would result in a marvelous global nonprofit that helps women around the world?” Switzer said. “People began emailing me and writing to me and saying, ‘That number makes me feel fearless. I’m wearing it on my back in the New York City Marathon tomorrow.'”

Twenty years ago, Edith Zuschmann met Switzer at a race in Austria. Their friendship sparked the idea for a global women’s running community.

“I wanted to create a space where women can just show up and don’t need to worry about being judged,” Zuschmann said.

Established in 2016, 261 Fearless is a nonprofit organization that has empowered more than 500 women through non-competitive running and education programs.

“If you want to lift a woman up, show her how to run. If you want her to take control of her life, give her an education,” Switzer said.

She is in town for the 2025 Northside Hospital Atlanta Women’s Four-miler. It was held Saturday morning at Lenox Square.

