First Lady visits Atlanta to address Women’s health issues

ATLANTA — First Lady Dr. Jill Biden was in Atlanta Wednesday talking about women’s health and why, she says, the Biden administration launched a new women’s health initiative.

Channel 2′s Richard Elliot was in the motorcade as Biden attended two women’s health events. Women’s health, and particularly reproductive rights, are a big part of her husband’s campaign.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and Clayton County Commissioner Jeff Turner greeted Biden as she got off the plane at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

From there, the motorcade went to the Georgia Aquarium for the Morehouse School of Medicine’s 15th Annual Women’s Heart Healthy luncheon.

Then she talked to the crowd, also dressed in the traditional red, about the problems many women face with heart disease.

“Because women are more likely than men to die after a heart attack, and Black women are more like to die from heart disease than women of any other race,” Biden said.

TRENDING STORIES:

Biden talked about the recent White House Women’s Health Initiative and about the value of public-private partnerships in developing new innovations in women’s health.

“I’m here today because I heard about the amazing work that’s happening here in Atlanta,” Biden said.

From the aquarium, the First Lady traveled over to Georgia Tech for a roundtable discussion of women’s health.

That subject, especially reproductive rights, is a huge issue for President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign.

Vice President Kamala Harris was in Savannah on Tuesday talking about abortion and women’s health as Georgia remains a key state for Democrats.

“Atlanta has been doing this for decades, helping push progress forward in women’s health. I know this city will remain on the forefront of this work,” Biden said.

Biden will tour other southern states later this week.

In a statement, Georgia GOP Chair Josh McKoon said:

“Another week. Another out-of-state Democrat comes to try to get the Biden campaign out of the ditch. The definition of insanity is doing the same thing and expecting a different result.

“No number of visits can mask what runaway inflation is costing hard-working Georgians. No flowery speeches can hide the foreign policy blunders that are costing the lives of Georgians serving in our armed services.

“Georgia Republicans are looking forward to the trip the Bidens will be taking to Delaware for good in January of 2025.”

IN OTHER NEWS:

Community raises more than $100k for family of beloved bakery owner police say was killed over $50 A Gwinnett community has raised more than $100,000 to help the family of a bakery owner who was shot to death over $50.

©2024 Cox Media Group