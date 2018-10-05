0 First arrest made in string of carjackings near Morehouse College

ATLANTA - Police have arrested one person in one of the carjackings that have worried college students near Morehouse College campus over the last few weeks.

Investigators told Channel 2’s Tom Regan they caught the suspect by surprise Friday afternoon.

Officers found Jonathan McGahee at an apartment complex just blocks from campus. While they made an arrest in this one carjacking, two others are still unsolved.

News of the arrest came as some comfort to students.

McGahee is accused in the Oct. 2 carjacking of Devean Rector, who said he was sitting in his car near the campus library.

“The suspect asked him if he wanted to buy narcotics. The victim said he did not. At that time the male pulled a weapon upon him and had him get out of the vehicle,” Officer Jarius Dougherty of the Atlanta Police Department said.

Police recovered the stolen car within hours, but didn’t find McGahee until Friday afternoon.

"As they came to serve the warrant, Mr. McGahee was taken into custody without incident,” Dougherty said.

Police say McGahee is not a suspect two other carjackings that happened near the campus.

Investigators told Regan they do not believe McGahee is connected to the shooting of a Clark Atlanta University student that left her paralyzed.

Police say they're making progress on those cases.

“We are looking to all those things, trying to get more information. Investigators are following up on any leads they may have,” McGahee said.

Police said there was a woman in the apartment where the suspect was arrested but she was not taken into custody.

