Firefighters rescue man from duplex fire in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Atlanta firefighters rescued a man from a duplex fire Sunday evening.

Shortly after 8 p.m., firefighters responded to reports of a fire at 1100 Ira Street SW.

Crews found a 60-year-old man inside and rescued him from the fire.

Firefighters began performing CPR on the victim, and he was hospitalized at Grady Memorial Hospital.

There is no word on his current condition.

On the other side of the duplex, the residents safely escaped. The entire building was damaged by the fire.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire quickly, so neighboring buildings were not affected.

Fire investigators are working to determine what caused the fire.

