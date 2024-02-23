Fire starts under I-85 near Buford Spring Connector

ATLANTA — Firefighters are working to put out flames under the Interstate 85 bridge at the Buford Spring Connector.

The fire is at nearly the same spot that a massive fire under the road caused a section of the highway to collapse in 2018.

Smoke and flames were billowing from under the bridge Friday night, but the flames were not so intense that the road was shut down.

Traffic was still moving freely in all but one lane.

It’s unclear at this point what caused the fire.

