The final scramble is on for lawmakers as end of session deadline nears

ATLANTA — Lawmakers are rushing around the State Capitol trying to get their bills passed before the end of the session around midnight Thursday night.

One bill that has passed so far targeted the Stop Cop City protestors. Meanwhile, other lawmakers are keeping their fingers crossed that their bills cross the finish line.

Some Georgia lawmakers say they got tired of seeing video of a burned-out police car, targeted, they say, by Stop Cop City protestors as they demonstrate against the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center.

Roswell Republican state Sen. John Albers used to be a firefighter and he admits, his bill to enhance penalties for committing crimes like this targets those protestors.

“We’re targeting them and anybody else in this state who’s going to continue to create chaos and anarchy. They’re breaking the law, and if you want to break the law go somewhere else than Georgia. We’re not having it,” Albers said.

Arson is already a felony in Georgia, but under Albers’ bill, the penalties would be enhanced to a $100,000 fine and up to 20 years in prison.

“We want to make sure that people are held accountable because we have to protect both life and property here at the state of Georgia,” Albers said.

His bill passed both chambers and is now in the governor’s office for signing.

For Covington Democrat Sharon Henderson, the wait continues.

After getting a bill passed last year requiring insurance companies to alert women over 40 to get a mammogram, her new bill does the same thing for men of 40 to get a prostate exam.

“I already advocated for women. Now, I’m advocating for men,” Henderson said.

She’s keeping her fingers crossed that the Senate will vote on it.

“Did they give you any indication if it’s going to make it?” Elliot asked Henderson.

“I have faith that it will make it before Sine Die tonight,” Henderson said.

Other bills we’re waiting to see: the budget, sports betting and transgender sports.

