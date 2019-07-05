Fight over Fourth of July fireworks ends with 15-year-old shot, police say

ATLANTA - A 15-year old boy is recovering at the hospital after being shot three times on the Fourth of July.
Atlanta police tell Channel 2 Action News that several teenagers were setting off fireworks near apartments on Fairburn Road in southwest Atlanta around 11:30 p.m. Thursday.
We’re talking to police about how a holiday celebration led to gunfire, and working to learn the teenager’s condition, for a LIVE report on Channel 2 Aciton News at Noon.
TRENDING STORIES:
A Channel 2 photographer saw a police helicopter using its lights to help officers on the ground at the scene overnight.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}