Atlanta couple accused of stealing hundreds of lottery tickets

ATLANTA — An Atlanta couple is facing charges for breaking into a business to steal cash, cigarettes and hundreds of lottery tickets.

Police say that back in January, they were caught on surveillance camera breaking in and grabbing $5,000 in cash, several packs of cigarettes and lottery tickets.

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They must have won something off those tickets, because one of them was captured on camera at a different store that same day, cashing in some of those tickets.

Martell Johnson, 28, and Gabrielle Murray, 31, were arrested last week during a traffic stop.

Body camera video shows officers finding 315 lottery tickets in the car.

Both Johnson and Murray were charged with burglary and theft by taking.

A few days after their arrests, Murray was released on a $45,000 bond, but Johnson remains in jail.

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