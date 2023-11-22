Family of Johnny Hollman waiting for public release of body cam video after he was killed in August

ATLANTA — “We was anxious, we were nervous, we were numb,” said Arnitra Hollman.

She was with family, friends, and supporters of Johnny Hollman gathered to pray Tuesday night.

The family was shaken after they were able to watch the complete body-worn police camera footage of their father’s final moments.

And now they want the public to see.

“The public should expect to see exactly what we saw murder, senseless murder,” said Hollman.

Johnny Hollman died in August after an Atlanta Police officer tased him after a minor traffic accident.

Police said Hollman was belligerent. But the family said with the release of the video, the public will get to make their own judgment.

“The narrative that they put out about our father wasn’t true and now the world gets to see who our father really was and what happened to him,” said Hollman.

The medical examiner ruled Hollman’s death as a homicide, and the officer, Kiran Kimbrough, has since been fired because APD said he didn’t follow protocol.

For Hollman’s family, the public release of the body cam video is just one step in their fight for justice.

“I want him jailed and I want him prosecuted to the fullest extent,” said Hollman.

