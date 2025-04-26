Family of geese stuck on Atlanta hotel’s roof rescued

ATLANTA — A family of Canadian geese with five goslings stuck on the rooftop of a hotel in Atlanta got a fair “tail” ending.

The geese were nesting on the rooftop garden patio of a hotel.

The goslings, who are too young to fly, had no way to follow their parents back and forth to a nearby pond, four stories below.

After some trial and error, a longtime volunteer with Aware Wildlife Center was able to capture the mom and goslings and relocate them to the pond.

The father was down there waiting for them.

The rescuer said while the rooftop goslings had never been on the ground or in the water before, they adjusted quickly.

He said they all went to go live their wild lives.

If you find a goose or any wildlife that might need help, you should contact a local wildlife rehabilitation center before interacting with the animal.

