Family frightened, unsure why someone shot up their home

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A Lithonia family is counting their blessings heading into this holiday season after they say someone shot up their house Tuesday.
They took Channel 2's Alyssa Hyman around their house to show her the bullet holes in several rooms – some that came dangerously close to hitting family members.
"I'm like, I don't even know who did it, why they did it. I said our life is really simple. We go to church, Bible study and we home," said Sharon Grimes.
The family thinks the bullets may have been intended for some else running through their neighborhood.
