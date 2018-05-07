0 Family calls driver who left scene of deadly crash 'a heartless person'

ATLANTA - Police are searching for the driver who caused a deadly crash on Interstate 75 on Sunday.

A 2-year-old was killed and a 4-month-old was injured when the SUV they were riding in swerved to avoid a reckless driver and flipped into the highway median.

The family of five was driving on I-75 NB near Central Avenue around 6 p.m. when police say an unknown blue sedan with a New York license plate swerved into their lane. After swerving to avoid the car, police say the children's mother, who was driving the SUV, overcorrected causing the SUV to barrel roll.

TRENDING STORIES:

Authorities are searching for a dark blue sedan with front-end damage last seen heading north on I-75.

Channel 2’s Tom Jones spoke to the family that lost their child.

They told him the driver who caused it is a heartless person for leaving the scene.

What they told us about the 4-month-old’s condition and how they’re coping with the tragedy, on Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.

The family that lost a 2 year old child in a violent crash on I-75 say the driver who caused the crash is a heartless person for leaving the scene. I’ll update you on the condition of the 4 month old injured in the crash. That’s coming up at 4. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/nqppTI0uUp — Tom Jones (@TomJonesWSBTV) May 7, 2018

© 2018 Cox Media Group.