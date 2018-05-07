  • Family calls driver who left scene of deadly crash 'a heartless person'

    By: Tom Jones

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Police are searching for the driver who caused a deadly crash on Interstate 75 on Sunday.

    A 2-year-old was killed and a 4-month-old was injured when the SUV they were riding in swerved to avoid a reckless driver and flipped into the highway median.

    The family of five was driving on I-75 NB near Central Avenue around 6 p.m. when police say an unknown blue sedan with a New York license plate swerved into their lane. After swerving to avoid the car, police say the children's mother, who was driving the SUV, overcorrected causing the SUV to barrel roll.

    TRENDING STORIES:

    Authorities are searching for a dark blue sedan with front-end damage last seen heading north on I-75.

    Channel 2’s Tom Jones spoke to the family that lost their child.

    They told him the driver who caused it is a heartless person for leaving the scene.

    What they told us about the 4-month-old’s condition and how they’re coping with the tragedy, on Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Family calls driver who left scene of deadly crash 'a heartless person'

  • Headline Goes Here

    Crews to dismantle 111-year-old bridge in Atlanta

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man's body found after house catches fire

  • Headline Goes Here

    Former officer sentenced for beating man over tomato inside Walmart

  • Headline Goes Here

    Here's how you can get 'Hamilton' tickets for just $10