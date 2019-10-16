Fall is definitely here! Coldest morning since April expected tomorrow

ATLANTA - The rain has moved out -- but get ready for some other big weather changes.
Temperatures are expected to drop as a cold front moves through, according to Severe Weather Team 2.
By 7 p.m., temperatures are expected to be in the low to mid-60s.
By 9 p.m. Wednesday, temperatures will dip into the 50s. For Thursday? We'll experience the coldest morning since April. Temperatures will plunge into the mid-40s.
As the temperatures continue to dip, families will start to think about winter activities.
At Stone Mountain, crews are creating snow at the park. Tubing season there is set to start November 16.
