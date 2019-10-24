Falcons host interactive camp to educate moms about football safety

ATLANTA - Mothers used to cheering from the sidelines are learning important lessons about football in Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
The Atlanta Falcons are in the fifth year of a special mother's education.
Once a year, moms come together and learn football.
Statistics suggests a decline in football participation.
Falcons Vice President of Community Relations Chris Millman is hoping to change that.
The message he has for parents hesitant to let their children play the popular sport, Friday on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
The Falcons are using the interactive camp to educate mothers about making the right safety decisions for their children.
