Experts suggest ways to get extra money in your pocket

ATLANTA — Many people are looking for ways to make extra cash, and there are more options available now that can help with those financial goals.

Channel 2′s Linda Stouffer is breaking down some of the ways people are putting extra cash in their pockets.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Many sites are now specializing in selling stuff you no longer need.

“Now we know about Facebook Marketplace and eBay where we can sell peer-to-peer, and that is a great option. However, there are platforms that will buy things that you no longer want, and they’ll pay you out very quickly so you don’t have to do much,” said shopping expert Trae Bodge.

Platforms like Alloy Market buy gold pieces, even if they’re broken. Backmarket buys your used tech, and MPB does the same for camera equipment.

Bodge also suggests checking into referral fees. For instance, Mint Mobile offers up to $90 for a successful referral.

TRENDING STORIES:

Additionally, you can pick up more work through sites like TaskRabbit or GigWalk. These sites let you use your skills to pick up small jobs, from dog walking to driving.

This year, one-third of Americans say they have some kind of side job.

Freelance jobs can really add up. According to a recent Bankrate survey, people with a side hustle make an average of $891 a month, which is up from last year. However, it may take a while to grow to that amount, as a quarter of side jobs bring in less than $50 a month.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

With students back on college campuses, lawmakers introduce new bills to help with food, housing

©2024 Cox Media Group