Executive director of Atlanta Citizen Review Board defends agency’s record

ATLANTA — There were some heated moments between the Atlanta City Council’s Public Safety Committee and the executive director of the Atlanta Citizen Review Board or ACRB on Monday.

“This agency is based on integrity. I’m based on integrity,” Executive Director of the Atlanta Citizen Review Board, Lee Reid told the Public Safety Committee on Monday.

“A citizen doesn’t get to come in and tell us how to do our process,” Reid added.

Reid both defended his record and denied claims in an AJC investigation that the police watchdog agency did not investigate a single police deadly force case in the four years since the city council expanded the board’s powers in 2020.

“The purpose of this board is so we can come up with a productive resolution to any issues,” said City Council member Andrea Boone.

Reid told the committee he follows a process that requires the agency first be notified about incidents by the Atlanta Police Department.

“They complete their investigation, APD, GBI, Fulton County DA’s office, then we can do our investigation,” Reid explained.

“That’s not what our city code says. It says that it shall be investigated, including those that you have not received official complaints on,” Councilmember Dustin Hills responded.

Reid said after meeting with the police chief he has since identified ways to better improve the process between the APD and the board.

“What we will do is follow our process and when the process changes, (we) will follow that process,” Reid explained.

