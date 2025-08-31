Event offers resources for HIV care and spiritual messages in midtown Atlanta

ATLANTA — As people celebrate Atlanta Black Pride this weekend, a pharmaceutical company is providing resources for HIV care.

Channel 2 was at the “Revival to Care” event in midtown Atlanta on Sunday.

Organizers said they wanted to provide an atmosphere with live music and spiritual messages to help people take charge of their health.

“Sometimes being in a space that feels familiar, being in a space that feels comfortable and affirming, that reminds people of their faith, is a way to help them feel worthy to connect or reconnect to HIV care,” Randevyn Piérre said.

People attending the event also had access to opportunities for HIV testing and treatment.

