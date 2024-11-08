ESPN’s First Take broadcasts from Morehouse College for rivalry game with Clark Atlanta

ATLANTA — ESPN’s popular sports debate show First Take was broadcast from Morehouse College on Friday.

The show, which features TV personality Stephen A. Smith, broadcasted from the Century Campus Green and featured Atlanta native and former NFL MVP Cam Newton as one of the panelists.

Big Boi, one of half of the iconic Atlanta rap group Outkast, was featured as a guest of the show on Friday.

.@stephenasmith shares his list of top 5️⃣ Atlanta pro athletes ✍️



1. Deion Sanders

2. Hank Aaron

3. Dominique Wilkins

4. Chipper Jones

5. Michael Vick pic.twitter.com/w4BiRHBTsN — First Take (@FirstTake) November 8, 2024

Atlanta rapper T.I. also made an appearance on the show as the panel debated the top 5 pro athletes in Atlanta.

The broadcast came ahead of the Morehouse vs Clark Atlanta rivalry football game set to kick off on Saturday.

Friday was the final installment of a three-show series where the show was held at an HBCU.

