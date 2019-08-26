It may have felt like fall came early in Atlanta this weekend -- but typical August temperatures are on their way back.
After a brief, well-needed cool down, temperatures will be almost back to 90 by the end of this week.
Temperatures will stay below average on Monday, reaching into the 70s and 80s in most areas. Scattered showers will be around all day, with a stronger chance of a few storms late this afternoon into the evening.
Some rain will hang around until Thursday when drier air moves in.
SCATTERED SHOWERS TODAY: Gooooood Monday morning! I'm tracking light showers this morning and another cooler day today across north Georgia.— Brian Monahan, WSB (@BMonahanWSB) August 26, 2019
A new warm up starts tomorrow.
See you on Channel 2 now through 7am! @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/FkFIta5Gzf
