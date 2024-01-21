Elderly woman rescued from burning home in northwest Atlanta, firefighters say

ATLANTA — An elderly woman was hospitalized on Sunday morning after a house fire broke out.

Atlanta firefighters were called to a home on Lois Place NW at 10:08 a.m.

It took them about five minutes to get to the house where they found heavy fire.

They worked to put out the fire while also searching the home for anyone trapped inside.

At 10:21 a.m., they found an elderly woman and rescued her from the home.

She was taken to the hospital by Grady EMS. Her current condition is unknown.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

