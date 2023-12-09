Edgewood pizza restaurant to permanently close on New Year’s Eve after more than 11 years

ATLANTA — A nearly 12-year-old pizza restaurant in Edgewood is set to close its doors permanently on New Year’s Eve.

Ammazza Edgewood announced the closure on Thursday, thanking its customers for the honor of serving them for the past decade and more.

According to the restaurant, the lease for their location in Edgewood is ending and they have to leave.

“Ammazza has been made possible by the efforts of so many people. Hundreds of individuals over the last 12 years sacrificed their time and energy to make Ammazza possible. The gratitude is beyond words. Thank You to everyone for all of your contributions,” the restaurant said in a statement.

They added that they hope to find a new location, thanking the community for their years of support.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

STORY 1

STORY 2

STORY 3

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:





©2023 Cox Media Group