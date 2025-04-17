Easter spending ‘hops higher’ for Georgia shoppers

ATLANTA — The National Retail Federation reports that for Georgia shoppers, Easter spending has gone up.

Saying the amount of money going from Georgia wallets into retailers’ baskets, NRF said the average spending by residents had “hopped higher” to nearly $190 per person.

Compared to 2024, NRF said that was about $12 more than the previous per person spending.

“Shoppers across Georgia are turning to retailers of all sizes to help them create memorable Easter celebrations,” Ben Cowart, Vice President of the Georgia Retailers, said. “Whether you’re filling baskets, preparing Easter brunch, or updating your spring wardrobe, buying locally supports Georgia’s small businesses and strengthens our communities.”

The latest Easter spending data showed that Georgians are buying candy, food, gifts, decorations and clothes, with candy and food at the top of the egg pile.

“These purchases add up across households and communities, with much of the shopping happening at discount retailers (55%), followed by department stores (44%), online platforms (36%), and locally owned small businesses (26%),” according to the NRF.

In Georgia, an exact dollar amount that NRF expects to be spent wasn’t available, but they forecast Americans will collectively spend about $23.66 billion in 2025.

The organization said Americans spent $22.4 billion in 2024, marking a $1.2 billion increase.

©2025 Cox Media Group