East Point police searching for suspect accused of shooting a man Sunday night

EAST POINT, Ga. — The East Point Police Department in conjunction with Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta is asking for the public’s help with a homicide investigation.

On Sunday night around 9:30 p.m., police responded to 3031 Washington Road in reference to a multiple gunshots call.

When they arrived, they found a 38-year-old man who was shot multiple times and later died from his injuries.

Investigators say someone approached the victim in the parking lot, an altercation occurred and the victim was shot multiple times at close range.

Police are asking anyone who may have any information about the incident or could identify the suspect(s) to contact the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS(8477), online here, or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES(274637).

Tipsters do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000.

