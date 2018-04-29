Early voting begins tomorrow for Georgia primary elections

ATLANTA - Voters across Georgia can begin casting early ballots Monday for this year’s primary election, which features races for governor, the U.S. Congress and the state Legislature.
Advance in-person voting lasts for the three weeks before the May 22 primary. Some counties offer early voting on weekends.
Early voting is available to all registered voters at polling places designated by each county. Voters must report to their regular precincts if they wait to vote on Election Day.
Primary election runoffs will be held July 24, and the general election is Nov. 6.
How to vote early
- Find early voting locations: Visit sos.ga.gov, click on the “Elections” tab and then click on “Advance Voting Info” on the right side of the website.
- Look up your voting information and view sample ballots on www.mvp.sos.ga.gov or through the GA SOS app for Apple and Android cellphones.
- Bring photo identification, such as a Georgia driver’s license, a state-issued voter identification card, a valid U.S. passport or a valid U.S. military photo ID.
- Do not take a “ballot selfie” at the polls. It’s illegal in Georgia to take pictures of a ballot or voting equipment.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}