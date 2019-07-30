Dumped e-scooters raising environmental concerns

ATLANTA - There is growing concern after people have been throwing electronic schools into area ponds and other waterways.
Channel 2’s Craig Lucie was out at Old 4th Ward Park on Tuesday and spotted at least three scooters that had been thrown into the pond in the middle of the park.
He spoke with officials from the Chattahoochee Riverkeeper, who say they are seeing more and more of this. They are raising concerns over the lithium ion batteries used to power the scooters.
A @CityofAtlanta Parks Employee is already taking a look at all of the scooters tossed in the Historic 4th Ward Park pond @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/HSBcE653sI— Craig Lucie (@CraigLucie) July 30, 2019
