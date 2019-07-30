  • Dumped e-scooters raising environmental concerns

    By: Craig Lucie

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - There is growing concern after people have been throwing electronic schools into area ponds and other waterways.

    Channel 2’s Craig Lucie was out at Old 4th Ward Park on Tuesday and spotted at least three scooters that had been thrown into the pond in the middle of the park.

    TRENDING STORIES:

    He spoke with officials from the Chattahoochee Riverkeeper, who say they are seeing more and more of this. They are raising concerns over the lithium ion batteries used to power the scooters.

    TODAY AT 4: The environmental impacts the scooters could have on the water and surrounding areas, and the plea to get people to stop dumping them.

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories