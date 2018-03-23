  • Driver sought after man is killed in hit-and-run accident

    By: Raisa Habersham | The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Authorities are searching for a driver who hit and killed a man before entering an interstate Thursday evening, Atlanta police said. 

    The victim, believed to be in his 60s, was struck in the intersection of Memorial Drive and Capitol Avenue, Atlanta police officer Stephanie Brown said. 

    A tan or gold mid-sized SUV was travelling westbound on Memorial Drvie when it hit the man, police said. The SUV kept  going and entered the interstate. 

    Atlanta police said it did not appear the victim was in the crosswalk. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Driver sought after man is killed in hit-and-run accident

  • Headline Goes Here

    City of Atlanta confirms 'ransomware cyber attack' on network servers

  • Headline Goes Here

    MARTA prepping for spike in ridership for NCAA tournament

  • Headline Goes Here

    Vice President Mike Pence to visit Atlanta Friday

  • Headline Goes Here

    Witness says Tex McIver asked his attorney 'What's the plan?'