Driver sought after man is killed in hit-and-run accident

ATLANTA - Authorities are searching for a driver who hit and killed a man before entering an interstate Thursday evening, Atlanta police said.
The victim, believed to be in his 60s, was struck in the intersection of Memorial Drive and Capitol Avenue, Atlanta police officer Stephanie Brown said.
A tan or gold mid-sized SUV was travelling westbound on Memorial Drvie when it hit the man, police said. The SUV kept going and entered the interstate.
Atlanta police said it did not appear the victim was in the crosswalk.
