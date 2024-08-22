Driver gets most of her money back after being charged thousands by Peach Pass

ATLANTA — A driver faced thousands of dollars in unexpected toll fees despite having already paid them, but she is now seeing a resolution after an investigation by Channel 2 Action News.

April McCargo, who uses the Peach Pass lanes with her Florida Sun Pass, regularly paid around $100 each week to keep her account topped off.

She described her frustration when she initially received a collection notice for over $4,700 in toll violation fees in June.

“This is crazy, something needs to be done,” McCargo said.

When McCargo reached out to Channel 2 Action News, she showed us Peach Pass statements confirming her consistent payments and notifications from her account.

After the initial report aired, the fees ballooned to $6,000.

“This is absurd,” McCargo said.

Channel 2 investigative reporter Ashli Lincoln followed up with the State Road & Tollway Authority, which manages billing for Peach Pass customers.

At the time, the SRTA cited Georgia law, preventing them from discussing specifics about McCargo’s account.

However, following our investigation, McCargo met with SRTA officials to review her account.

After examining her Sun Pass records, the SRTA determined that McCargo owed only $363.85 and apologized for the oversight.

McCargo has since paid the revised amount.

In July, the SRTA informed Channel 2 Action News that they are working on addressing delayed notifications caused by high volume.

They secured a new contract for technology upgrades this year to improve the system.

