Driver dead after early morning head-on crash, Atlanta police investigating

ATLANTA — A head-on crash in southeast Atlanta early Saturday morning has left one person dead.

Atlanta police say they responded to Moreland Ave. and Glenwood Ave. around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday morning.

Investigators say a Dodge Charger and a Mini Cooper smashed into one another.

The driver of the Dodge Charger was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital and died from their injuries.

It’s unclear if anyone else suffered any injuries.

The driver has not been identified.

Police say the crash is still under investigation.

At least 21 people have died in traffic crashes across Georgia during the Thanksgiving holiday travel period which began on Wednesday evening.

