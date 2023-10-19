Dozens of officers respond to shooting in southwest Atlanta neighborhood

ATLANTA — Police are currently on the scene of a shooting in a southwest Atlanta neighborhood.

Officers were called to Cleveland Ave. SW to reports of a person shot on Thursday evening.

When they arrived, they found one person suffering a gunshot wound. The victim is currently alert, conscious and breathing.

NewsChopper 2 flew over the scene during Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m. and saw dozens of officers in and around the area.

There is no word on what led up to the shooting or possible suspects.

