Downtown Atlanta school no longer on lockdown as Atlanta police clear area

ATLANTA — A large police presence put a downtown Atlanta school on lockdown early Monday afternoon.
As of just before 1:30 p.m., Atlanta police told Channel 2 Action News that the scene has been cleared.
Police said they were unable to find a suspect and will continue to investigate.
NewsChopper 2 flew over the scene and spotted several police cars in the area.
Centennial Academy officials confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that the school was on a level 3 lockdown, meaning no one was allowed inside or outside of the building.
Police did not confirm the name or description of the suspect whom they were looking for.
