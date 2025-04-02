DoorDash launches test pilot of ‘Portable Benefits Savings Program’ in Georgia

ATLANTA — DoorDash, the food delivery company, announced it was expanding their pilot program for the portable benefits savings program to Georgia.

The program allows its drivers, known as Dashers, to open a special Stride Save account to get deposits into what they call a portable benefits savings account.

The company said that account will receive deposits from DoorDash equal to 4% of pre-tip earnings for Dashers, helping them to put money away for retirement, health, dental and vision insurance, as well as paid time off.

There is already a version of the portable benefits savings program being tested in Pennsylvania, DoorDash said.

“We’ve already seen that the program has helped enhance the financial security for the 4,400 Pennsylvania Dashers signed up to participate in the program, as nearly 90% of surveyed participants said it has been beneficial for them,” the company said in a statement.

Now, they’re working to do the same in Georgia, with support from Gov. Brian Kemp.

“This is positive news for hardworking Georgians,” Kemp said. “In the No. 1 state for business, we celebrate our private sector partners who not only create good paying jobs for our people, but also take innovative approaches to expanding benefits to our growing workforce. We are excited for DoorDash, and Georgia Dashers, as this new program is rolled out and wish them success in this pursuit.”

According to DoorDash, the pilot program has the following criteria:

Georgia Dashers who earn at least $1,000 in the first quarter of 2025 (excluding tips) through the DoorDash platform will be eligible to open a Stride Save account in April and receive deposits into their portable benefits savings.

For the duration of the pilot, which will run through July 2025, participating Dashers will receive deposits from DoorDash equal to 4% of their pre-tip earnings.

Participating Dashers will be able to contribute personal funds as well, and the account and all funds will remain portable with them.

“We’ve long believed that people who earn with DoorDash shouldn’t have to choose between the flexibility that draws them to this kind of work and having access to benefits that can support themselves and their family,” Tony Xu, DoorDash CEO and co-founder, said. “This pilot program provides just that, offering Dashers in Georgia meaningful support on what matters most to them, without coming at the expense of their independence. With this program, there is incredible potential to deliver real impact for thousands of Dashers in Georgia, and we’re grateful to Governor Kemp for helping us get there.”

