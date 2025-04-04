Atlanta

Detour Alert: North Avenue closed for crane removal. Here’s how to get around it

By WSBTV.com News Staff
Detour Alert: North Avenue closed for crane removal. Here’s how to get around it
By WSBTV.com News Staff

ATLANTA — From Friday morning to Sunday night, a busy northwest Atlanta street is closed to traffic.

The Atlanta Department of Transportation is closing North Avenue NW from Northside Drive NW to Walnut Street NW to remove a nearby crane.

The street will be closed from 7 a.m. Friday to 6 p.m. Sunday night.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

To get around the closure, here’s where detours will be in place, according to ATLDOT:

Traveling southbound on Northside NW:

  • Bypass North Ave NW
  • Turn right onto Cameron Alexander Blvd
  • Turn right onto Walnut St NW
  • Turn left onto North Ave NW

Traveling westbound on North Ave NW:

  • Turn left onto Northside NW
  • Turn right onto Cameron Alexander Blvd NW
  • Turn right onto Walnut St NW
  • Turn left onto North Ave NW

Traveling eastbound on North Ave NW:

  • Turn right onto Walnut St NW
  • Turn left onto Cameron Alexander Blvd NW
  • Turn left onto Northside NW to North Ave NW

Traveling northbound on Northside Dr NW:

  • Turn left onto Cameron Alexander Blvd NW
  • Turn right onto Walnut St NW
  • Turn left onto North Ave NW

ATLDOT said the sidewalks on the south side of Northside Drive NW will still be open while the street is closed.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read