Detour Alert: North Avenue closed for crane removal. Here’s how to get around it

ATLANTA — From Friday morning to Sunday night, a busy northwest Atlanta street is closed to traffic.
The Atlanta Department of Transportation is closing North Avenue NW from Northside Drive NW to Walnut Street NW to remove a nearby crane.
The street will be closed from 7 a.m. Friday to 6 p.m. Sunday night.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
TRENDING STORIES:
- Tourist in custody for trying to access one of world’s most isolated tribes, brings Diet Coke
- Worker at factory raided over human trafficking said he was forced to work 72 hours a week
- Adam Devine says doctors told him he was dying, trying to explain why he was having spasms
To get around the closure, here’s where detours will be in place, according to ATLDOT:
Traveling southbound on Northside NW:
- Bypass North Ave NW
- Turn right onto Cameron Alexander Blvd
- Turn right onto Walnut St NW
- Turn left onto North Ave NW
Traveling westbound on North Ave NW:
- Turn left onto Northside NW
- Turn right onto Cameron Alexander Blvd NW
- Turn right onto Walnut St NW
- Turn left onto North Ave NW
Traveling eastbound on North Ave NW:
- Turn right onto Walnut St NW
- Turn left onto Cameron Alexander Blvd NW
- Turn left onto Northside NW to North Ave NW
Traveling northbound on Northside Dr NW:
- Turn left onto Cameron Alexander Blvd NW
- Turn right onto Walnut St NW
- Turn left onto North Ave NW
ATLDOT said the sidewalks on the south side of Northside Drive NW will still be open while the street is closed.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group