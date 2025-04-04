Detour Alert: North Avenue closed for crane removal. Here’s how to get around it

ATLANTA — From Friday morning to Sunday night, a busy northwest Atlanta street is closed to traffic.

The Atlanta Department of Transportation is closing North Avenue NW from Northside Drive NW to Walnut Street NW to remove a nearby crane.

The street will be closed from 7 a.m. Friday to 6 p.m. Sunday night.

To get around the closure, here’s where detours will be in place, according to ATLDOT:

Traveling southbound on Northside NW:

Bypass North Ave NW

Turn right onto Cameron Alexander Blvd

Turn right onto Walnut St NW

Turn left onto North Ave NW

Traveling westbound on North Ave NW:

Turn left onto Northside NW

Turn right onto Cameron Alexander Blvd NW

Turn right onto Walnut St NW

Turn left onto North Ave NW

Traveling eastbound on North Ave NW:

Turn right onto Walnut St NW

Turn left onto Cameron Alexander Blvd NW

Turn left onto Northside NW to North Ave NW

Traveling northbound on Northside Dr NW:

Turn left onto Cameron Alexander Blvd NW

Turn right onto Walnut St NW

Turn left onto North Ave NW

ATLDOT said the sidewalks on the south side of Northside Drive NW will still be open while the street is closed.

