Delta to trim flight schedule this fall because of high fuel costs

ATLANTA - Delta Air Lines is trimming its flight schedule for this fall as it grapples with high fuel costs.
Atlanta-based Delta announced Thursday it will cut back its plans for increased flying in the fall.
Higher fares are also likely, as the airline said a key focus is covering the increased cost of fuel needed to operate flights.
“We have seen early success in addressing the fuel cost increase and offset two-thirds of the impact in the June quarter,” Delta CEO Ed Bastian said in a written statement.
Delta said it now expects its fuel bill to be $2 billion higher this year compared with last year, and slashed its forecast for the year for earnings per share.
The company announced the plans for reduced flying in the fall while reporting a $1 billion profit for the second quarter of the year, a 14 percent decline from its nearly $1.2 billion quarterly profit a year earlier.
