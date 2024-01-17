Delta teams up with the U.S. Army to recruit veterans at Atlanta airport

ATLANTA — They took an oath to protect a nation.

“I’ve been waiting a long time for this and it happened,” Bruk Foster said.

Foster was among the U.S. Army’s 25 newest recruits sworn in Wednesday at the Delta Flight Museum at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta Airport. The same morning the airline and the Army put a promise in writing.

“When you hire a veteran you get an individual who understands discipline,” Lt. General Maria Gervais said.

The Army calls it Partnership for Your Success. Employers all over the country agree to grant job interviews and potential employment to soldiers at the end of their military service.

“We want to get the best talent,” Delta Chief Operating Officer Mike Spanos said.

Delta already employs 11,000 veterans. The company says this opens the door for many more.

“As a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, my transition was from the military straight into Delta Air Lines 33 years ago,” Delta’s Joe McDermott said.

The Army says it will instill a sense of teamwork that is unmatched. A win-win for the military and the airline.

New recruit Foster is on her way.

“I strive to be the best, and the training will help me achieve that,” Foster said. Foster is now off to basic training at Fort Jackson in South Carolina.

