Delta dedicates aircraft to Hurricane Dorian relief flights

ATLANTA - Delta Air Lines says it is dedicating an airplane to relief efforts in the wake of Hurricane Dorian.
Atlanta-based Delta said it will use a 76-seat Endeavor Air CRJ-900 regional jet to operate relief flights, including three round-trips Wednesday between Freeport and Nassau in the Bahamas to evacuate people and deliver supplies.
Delta and its regional carrier subsidiary Endeavor Air are working with the Bahamian government and the Red Cross for the relief flights.
The airline said it delivered 2,500 pounds of food and other supplies from Atlanta to Freeport on Grand Bahama Island on Wednesday morning.
Delta said it is "committed to continuing relief flights as long as conditions and need requires support."
The airline operated relief flights Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, and has evacuated more than 150 people so far from Marsh Harbour and Freeport to Nassau.
Delta said those who are in the Bahamas and need help should call the National Emergency Management Agency in Nassau at 242-322-6081.
This article was written by Kelly Yamanouchi,with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
