Delta adds flights, seats for college football season

ATLANTA — Just like football fans across Georgia, Delta Air Lines says it’s ready to kick-off the college football season and it has even added flights to make sure fans get to the games they want to see.

Whether you’re traveling to see the Georgia Bulldogs or any of the other SEC teams, Delta says they have you covered.

Delta said it has added more than 50 non-stop flights and 5,600 seats between Aug. 30 and Dec. 1.

The 2024 college football season is set to begin on Saturday, Aug. 24, with most of the nation’s Division I programs starting their seasons the following week, the NCAA said.

The Chick-fil-A kickoff game will be held on Aug. 31 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Here is a list of all the added roundtrip routes Delta is adding:

Sept. 1: LSU vs USC in Las Vegas – Baton Rouge (BTR) and New Orleans (MSY) to Las Vegas (LAS)

Sept. 14: Alabama at Wisconsin – Birmingham (BHM) and Huntsville (HSV) to Madison (MSN)

Sept. 21: Tenn at Oklahoma – Knoxville (TYS) to Oklahoma City (OKC)

Oct. 5: Tenn at Arkansas – Knoxville (TYS) to Northwest Arkansas (XNA)

Oct. 12: Ohio State at Oregon – Columbus (CMH) to Portland (PDX) and Minneapolis (MSP) to Eugene (EUG)

Oct. 19: South Carolina at Oklahoma – Columbia (CAE) to Oklahoma City (OKC)

Oct. 26: Missouri at Alabama – Kansas City (MCI) to Birmingham (BHM)

Nov. 2: UNC at FSU – Raleigh-Durham (RDU) to Tallahassee (TLH)

Nov. 9: Florida at Texas – Gainesville (GNV) to Austin (AUS), Tampa (TPA) to AUS and Orlando (MCO) to AUS

Nov. 9: Washington at Penn State – Seattle (SEA) to Pittsburgh (PIT)

Nov. 9: Iowa at UCLA – Des Moines (DSM) to Los Angeles (LAX)

Nov. 9: FSU at Notre Dame – Tallahassee (TLH) to South Bend (SBN)

Nov. 16: Texas at Arkansas – Austin (AUS) to Northwest Arkansas (XNA)

Nov. 23: Kentucky at Texas – Lexington (LEX) to Austin (AUS)

Nov. 23: Alabama at Oklahoma – Birmingham (BHM) to Oklahoma City (OKC) and Huntsville (HSV) to OKC

Nov. 30: Oklahoma at LSU – Oklahoma City (OKC) to Baton Rouge (BTR)

