Delivery driver stabbed, his car stolen in Midtown Atlanta

Police are searching for a man who stabbed a delivery driver, then stole his car.
The delivery driver was not going to let him get away.
Around 1 a.m., an attempted carjacking in Midtown turned into someone stabbing a delivery driver.
The driver had just made a delivery and was still parked on the corner of Spring and 8th Streets.
He heard someone pull on his door handle, and police say, that someone assaulted the driver moments later.
"Thinking that the male thought he was an Uber driver, he exited his vehicle and at that point a fight ensued where the suspect stabbed the victim one time in the stomach," Captain Jessica Bruce said.
Then, police say the suspect tried to take the delivery driver's car.
The emergency brake was on, so he was not moving very fast, police said.
That's when an off-duty officer heard the commotion and helped the victim.
The suspect was able to get away.
