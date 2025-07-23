Deadline for GA businesses pitching to get their products in Walmart stores is Friday

ATLANTA — Walmart is putting out its final call for its 2025 Open Call event, which offers entrepreneurs the opportunity to pitch their products to have a shot at national distribution in Walmart and Sam’s Club stores.

During Walmart’s “Road to Open Call 2025” event in June, six Black-owned Atlanta small businesses received “fast passes,” qualifying them for the upcoming Open Call event in Bentonville, Arkansas.

The deadline to apply for the upcoming event is Friday, July 25, on Walmart’s Open Call portal.

At last year’s event, four Georgia-based businesses won “golden tickets” and had their products placed in Walmart and Sam’s Club locations: Khroma Kolors, Kindred Paper, Frederick Hart Company, and Stuckey’s Corporation.

