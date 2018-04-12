DEA says Meth is 'No. 1 threat' across metro Atlanta

ATLANTA - Investigators said they recovered nearly $2 million in pure crystal meth hidden inside Disney character figurines.
It was all intercepted before the drugs could be sold in the metro area.
DEA agents showed Channel 2’s Carl Willis the collection of figurines that contain about 500 pounds of meth.
Despite seizing the drugs, agents told Willis there is still a lot of work left to be done.
“It was going to be consumed here in metro Atlanta. Everybody talks about the opioid crisis, and there is now doubt about that crisis, but we are by far… our No. 1 threat is methamphetamine in this region,” the DEA told Willis.
