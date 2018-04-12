  • DEA says Meth is 'No. 1 threat' across metro Atlanta

    By: Scott Flynn

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Investigators said they recovered nearly $2 million in pure crystal meth hidden inside Disney character figurines. 

    It was all intercepted before the drugs could be sold in the metro area. 

    [PHOTOS: 500 pounds of meth found inside Disney figurines]

    DEA agents showed Channel 2’s Carl Willis the collection of figurines that contain about 500 pounds of meth.

    Despite seizing the drugs, agents told Willis there is still a lot of work left to be done. 

    [READ: $2M worth of meth hidden inside Disney figurines]

    “It was going to be consumed here in metro Atlanta. Everybody talks about the opioid crisis, and there is now doubt about that crisis, but we are by far… our No. 1 threat is methamphetamine in this region,” the DEA told Willis. 

    What’s next in the fight against the spread of the deadly drugs, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    DEA says Meth is 'No. 1 threat' across metro Atlanta

  • Headline Goes Here

    FIFA tours Atlanta for possible 2026 World Cup site

  • Headline Goes Here

    Pollen count for past 24 hours is highest in 3 years

  • Headline Goes Here

    NTSB: Georgia DOT partly to blame for I-85 bridge collapse

  • Headline Goes Here

    Missing water meter covers causing concern in local neighborhood