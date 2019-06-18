Dash cam video shows tree falling on car on Juniper Street

Crews spent hours restoring power to homes and clearing streets of storm debris across the area.
Heavy rain Monday night cut power to 4,000 people, and even damaged the patio of a popular restaurant in midtown Atlanta.
A tree fell and crushed man's car.
The owner of the car told her the car is a total loss. Thankfully no one was hurt.
We're hearing from the owner of the car about the terrifying moments it happened, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
The tree landed right on top of his 2019 Mazda sports car that he says he just bought March.
The owner of the car told Channel 2’s Kristen Holloway he was inside the car just minutes before this happened last night.
Severe weather caused the most damage in Midtown.
Branches littered the patio area at Einstein’s restaurant next door and damaged the brick wall.
