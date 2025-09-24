DA’s office appeals ruling allowing Young Thug to get back items seized during YSL investigation

ATLANTA — The Fulton County District Attorney’s Office has filed an appeal in what was a legal victory for rapper Young Thug.

Last month, a Fulton County Superior Court judge dismissed a civil forfeiture case against the rapper, whose real name is Jeffrey Williams.

The move allowed Williams to get more of his property back after he took a plea deal in October 2024, ending his part in the Young Slime Life RICO trial, which began in November 2023. The rapper was first indicted in 2022.

Channel 2 Action News reported that the rapper was still working to get back nearly $150,000 in cash and several cars, among other items, that were seized while he was under investigation for a sweeping gang indictment.

In February, Williams got his jewelry back from Fulton County following his release from the Fulton County Jail.

Last week, the Fulton County District Attorney’s office filed an appeal on that decision to dismiss the case.

“We are perplexed that Judge Whitaker dismissed the case based on a timeline requested by defense counsel and a date the court set for trial,” Fulton County DA’s Office spokesman Jeff DeSantis said in an earlier statement.

So far, the Georgia Appeals Court has not ruled on whether or not it will hear the appeal.

