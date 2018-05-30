0 Dancing doctor, spying drones - 2 Investigates in a new primetime special

ATLANTA - Channel 2 Action News dug deep into hard hitting stories and now those major investigations will be featured in a primetime special. Join Jovita Moore and Justin Farmer, Channel 2 Action News Anchors, June 5, 2018 at 10 p.m.

“Channel 2 Action News Investigates” begins with Investigative Reporter Richard Belcher who analyzed reports and uncovered spending at the Georgia Institute of Technology to improve morale had reached one million dollars over two years. The money that was used for entertainment and meals for employees and their families was funded by tax payers.

The program reveals outrage over a Georgia doctor who sings and makes music videos as she operates on patients. Some patients told Channel 2 Consumer Investigator Jim Strickland that the doctor’s cosmetic surgery left them permanently scarred. One woman suffered brain damage as a result.

Then, people are turning drones into peeping toms. One local woman says she was startled when she turned around and saw a drone hovering outside her condominium window. She said that she could see the camera following her. She reported the invasion of privacy to police but did not get any help. Channel 2’s Sophia Choi investigates who is responsible when a victim calls 911.

The investigations also include a new way to stop nuisance robo-calls that is actually working, new research that shows plastic particles and chemicals are in the bottled water people drink every day, and the potential impact legalizing marijuana could have on Georgia.

Channel 2 Action News has a 69-year history of holding the powerful accountable, uncovering wrongdoing by government officials, and, investigations that protect consumers from scams and rip offs.

