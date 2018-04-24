  • Firefighters extinguish blaze at Atlanta Civic Center

    ATLANTA - Crews extinguished a fire at the Atlanta Civic Center, the money-losing and aging performing arts hall.

    The fire was reported in an underground electrical unit at the Civic Center, which is on West Peachtree Street in downtown Atlanta, fire officials said.

    The Atlanta Housing Authority purchased the aging performing arts hall last year to make way for a $300 million mixed-use, mixed-income community. 

