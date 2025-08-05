Crews spend all day removing massive tree that knocked out power in northwest Atlanta

ATLANTA — Crews spent all day on Tuesday removing a tree that knocked out power to a northwest Atlanta neighborhood and crushed an SUV and trailer.

Channel 2’s Candace McCowan was on Hemphill School Road where the tree fell and watched as crews spent more than 11 hours clearing the tree.

Chris and Vicki Copeland live down the street from where the tree fell and said they heard what sounded like an explosion.

“When we came outside, there was no power. It was very dark,” Vicki Copeland said.

Chris Copeland ran toward the massive tree lying on live power lines.

“I was able to go underneath the tree and no one was the first that white truck then I went to go see if my neighbor because there’s two trailers on the property and he was like, ‘I’m ok, I’m ok, just get the fire department here,’” he recalled.

He told McCowan that he’s been worried about that tree and another both coming down.

“A lot of these homes are Airbnbs, so it feels like they fix the interior...but then they have these trees, and I’ve expressed my concerns,” Chris Copeland said.

Luckily, there were no significant injuries or deaths.

Power crews spent most of the day cutting up the massive tree and getting power restored to the community.

