Crews respond to fire at abandoned warehouse in southwest Atlanta

ATLANTA — Firefighters are working to extinguish a warehouse fire that occurred overnight in southwest Atlanta.

The fire began sometime early Tuesday morning at a warehouse near Murphy Avenue and Sylvan Road.

As of 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday, firefighters were still putting out hotspots of the fire.

The more than 9-acre property is owned by the Atlanta Beltline and is located in the Oakland City neighborhood.

It is unclear what caused the fire.

Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach is LIVE in southwest Atlanta working to learn more about the cause of this fire, for Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

